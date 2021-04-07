bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $96.99 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00270658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.00782702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.19 or 1.00508442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

