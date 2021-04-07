BitCoal Hits Market Capitalization of $12,800.45 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $12,800.45 and $29.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.38 or 0.00471750 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

