Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $628.20 or 0.01112957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.75 billion and approximately $6.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00421652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,701,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

