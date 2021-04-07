Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $84,928.02 and $189.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.