Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Tops $2.23 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for about $241.98 or 0.00429244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,373.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.19 or 0.01112571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063271 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,699,514 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

