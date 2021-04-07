BitcoinPoS Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004177 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $24,144.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,447,374 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,920 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

