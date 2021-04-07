Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $142,686.70 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $142,686.70 and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.17 or 1.00086976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095761 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

