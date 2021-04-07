Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194,823.41

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $194,823.41 and $1,914.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.60 or 0.99961768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001185 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

