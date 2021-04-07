BitMoney (BIT) Market Cap Hits $4,648.11

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 79.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 90.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitMoney has a total market cap of $4,648.11 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMoney token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00756212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.09 or 0.99618622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 tokens. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMoney is bitmoney.ws

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

