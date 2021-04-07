Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 37.4% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $72,204.40 and $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,876,069 coins and its circulating supply is 9,876,065 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

