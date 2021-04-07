BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Hits $111,490.14

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $111,490.14 and $78.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.51 or 0.00448161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.66 or 0.04346640 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,524,700 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

