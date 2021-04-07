BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.48 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $3.48 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026967 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.