Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $171,824.57 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00393640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005246 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

