Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $63,850.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of BDTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.
