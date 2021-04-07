BlackCoin Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025682 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,586,956 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

