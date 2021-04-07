BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $53,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

