Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

BXMT opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

