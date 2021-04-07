Blocery (BLY) Market Capitalization Tops $17.41 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $1.23 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 102.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

