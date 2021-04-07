Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0244

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $558,063.31 and approximately $229.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

