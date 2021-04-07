Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $560,227.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

