Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.42 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $126.86 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,719,773 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

