BMO Capital Markets Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $96.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. Paychex has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Paychex by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

