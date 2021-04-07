BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BCPT traded up GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75.43 ($0.99). 3,795,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.52. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £602.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.