BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
DMB stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.08.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
