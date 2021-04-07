BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

DMB stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.