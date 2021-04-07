Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.40

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.40 and traded as high as C$36.96. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$36.83, with a volume of 100,386 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

