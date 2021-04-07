Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,621.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $31,621.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

