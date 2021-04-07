Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.