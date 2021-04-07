Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

