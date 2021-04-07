Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.05

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 3515562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

BBD.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

