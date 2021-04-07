BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $94,513.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.