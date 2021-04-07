Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 52.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $2,428.46. 4,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,323.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,057.21. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

