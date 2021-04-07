BOOM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $466,103.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $466,103.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,986,105 coins and its circulating supply is 781,955,373 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

