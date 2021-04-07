Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $87.30 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $224,378.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $87.30 or 0.00155401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

