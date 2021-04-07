BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.26 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $69.26 million and $4.89 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $816.69 or 0.01446896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,808 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

