BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $6,189.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000156 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

