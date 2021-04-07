Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $65,146.60 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $65,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 1,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -255.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

