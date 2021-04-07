BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0413 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2,158.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00359512 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001555 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

