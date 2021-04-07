BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0404 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $52.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00391139 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

