Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Brady worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

