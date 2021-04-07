Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Robin Beer Purchases 53 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £169.07 ($220.89).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robin Beer bought 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer bought 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325.50 ($4.25). 352,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,983. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.50 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £987.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

