Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

