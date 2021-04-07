Brian Johnson Buys 200,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 11th, Brian Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX)

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

