Brian Johnson Buys 200,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,200.00 ($14,428.57).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Brian Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

