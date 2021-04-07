Bridge Oracle (BRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.19 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $15.19 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.00668631 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

