BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

