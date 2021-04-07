Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 14th

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BTWNU stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTWNU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $3,396,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

