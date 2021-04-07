Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 6.6%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51. 617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.02, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

