Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Down 6.6%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.51 and last traded at $166.51. 617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.
The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.02, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
