Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

