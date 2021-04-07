Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $28.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.41 million to $28.90 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.87 million, a PE ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.