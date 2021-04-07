Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. Amgen has a 52 week low of $207.33 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.