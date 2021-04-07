Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

